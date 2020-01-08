'We're going to war, bro': Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne deploys to Middle East...
(Second column, 4th story, link)
Related stories:
Iran military displaying ‘heightened state of readiness’…
Texas facing 10,000 potential cybersecurity attacks from Iran per minute…
Anxiety over fate of American hostages…
Putin lands in Damascus on unannounced visit…
OIL UP 4%…
Iran military displaying ‘heightened state of readiness’…
Texas facing 10,000 potential cybersecurity attacks from Iran per minute…
Anxiety over fate of American hostages…
Putin lands in Damascus on unannounced visit…
OIL UP 4%…