Tax enforcement by the Internal Revenue Service has reportedly tumbled to the lowest level in at least four decades.

Just 0.45% of individuals were audited in 2019, down from 0.59% in 2018 and marking the eighth straight year of decline, following years of budget cuts, the Wall Street Journal recently reported.

The IRS audited 1.1% of tax returns in 2010. An IRS report issued this week doesn’t break down audits by income category or provide details about how much revenue they generate, the Journal explained.

As a result, the Treasury is letting billions of dollars annually go uncollected, even as budget deficits rise, tax experts told the WSJ.

“The audit rate reported for 2019 was less than half of what it was in 2010, underscoring the depleted state of the IRS enforcement function, which urgently needs to be rebuilt,” said Chuck Marr, director of federal tax policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a progressive group in Washington.

Charles Rettig, the IRS commissioner appointed by President Trump, has been trying to implement a new strategic plan for the agency and has said it remains aggressive in finding people who aren’t following the law, WSJ.com explained.

“Our compliance employees have a commitment to fraud awareness as we continue our enforcement efforts in the offshore and other more traditional compliance-challenged arenas,” Rettig wrote in Monday’s report. “We want to maintain a visible, robust enforcement presence as we continue to explore innovative strategies and techniques in support of our mission.”

Last Month, the agency said there was a 91.2% conviction rate for tax criminal cases in 2019 — a figure IRS officials vow to improve in coming years as the agency pursues an aggressive enforcement strategy, Bloomberg reported.

The annual report of the IRS’s criminal investigations, released on Thursday, come as the agency is putting a heavy emphasis on enforcement and highlighting its image as a serious law enforcement agency as criminals have found new methods and technologies to evade tax laws.

“They took their money offshore and hid around the world, but we found them. They went on the dark web thinking that their actions were anonymous, but they weren’t, and we again found them,” Don Fort, head of the IRS’s criminal investigation unit, said in the report. “They now deal in crypto-currency, again thinking this will make them anonymous, but our agents have once again proved that there is nowhere to hide,” Fort added. About 79% of convicted criminals were incarcerated in 2019 with an average sentence of more than three years, according to the agency’s statistics. The remainder of those convicted were given other punishments, such as fines, restitution or house arrest. The IRS said it identified $1.8 billion in tax fraud in 2019, along with an additional $4.4 billion in other financial crimes, such as money laundering or other fraud.