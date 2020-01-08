https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/wwiii-stocks-hit-new-highs-on-day-after-irans-missile-attacks-on-us-bases-in-iraq/

So much for World War III!

Stocks rose today in early trading following the Iranian regime’s attacks on US bases in Iraq.

Then after President Trump’s measured response to the missile strikes stocks soared!

The pro-war Democrats were SO HOPING President Trump would have escalated the rhetoric with the evil Iranian regime.
But that did not happen.

Once again Democrats were looking negative and foolish in the attacks on President Trump and their defense of terror leader Qassem Soleimani.

The stock market is up 181 points on Wednesday following President Trump’s historic speech.
Obviously, investors are not worried about imminent war with Iran.

The post WWIII? Stocks Hit New Highs on Day After Iran Fires Missiles at US Bases in Iraq appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...