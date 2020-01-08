So much for World War III!

Stocks rose today in early trading following the Iranian regime’s attacks on US bases in Iraq.

Then after President Trump’s measured response to the missile strikes stocks soared!

The pro-war Democrats were SO HOPING President Trump would have escalated the rhetoric with the evil Iranian regime.

But that did not happen.

Once again Democrats were looking negative and foolish in the attacks on President Trump and their defense of terror leader Qassem Soleimani.

The stock market is up 181 points on Wednesday following President Trump’s historic speech.

Obviously, investors are not worried about imminent war with Iran.

BREAKING — President Trump cancels WWIII and makes fools of every Democrat in congress. Peace through strength is smarter than pallets of cash! — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) January 8, 2020

President Trump has made the right call. People kept saying we were going to have WWIII. Not happening. Iran has backed down from fighting the most powerful fighting force in the world! — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) January 8, 2020

Starting to think all the people hyperventilating about how taking out the world’s top terrorists will lead to WWIII over the last week might not actually know what they are talking about and probably shouldn’t have been the basis for the overwhelming media narrative… — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 8, 2020

