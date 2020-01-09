Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz on Thursday called Iranian military Gen. Qassem Soleimani the “paradigm” of a legal targeted killing.

In an interview on Newsmax TV‘s “The Wayne Allyn Root Show,” the constitutional law expert warned against “confusing policy with the law.”

“This is the paradigm of the kind of person who can and should be subject to targeted killing,” he said of Soleimani, who was killed in a Jan. 3 attack sanctioned by President Donald Trump.

Dershowitz added, not only was the killing of Soleimani lawful, “we were in [Baghdad] lawfully” where the killing took place.

“It was much much clearer case constitutionally and under international law than the killing of Osama bin Laden,” Dershowitz said. “I supported that as legal. This is even more lawful, and anybody who says it isn’t is confusing policy with the law.”

“If you disagree about the policy, OK, have that debate,” he added.

Dershowitz also decried the delay by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in sending over the House articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate.

“The Constitution intended impeachment and removal to be the same process,” he said. “You impeach in the House. You then send it to the Senate. They have a trial as to whether or not he should be removed.

“You can’t just impeach and then not send the articles over,” he said, adding, “that would be like prosecutors saying, ‘look, I know the guy’s innocent. I know no jury will convict him, but I can get a grand jury to indict him.

“‘So, we can just indict,'” Dershowitz continued in his hypothetical, “‘let it hang over his head for the rest of his life that he is an indicted person.'”

