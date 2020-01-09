Amazon’s Ring fired at least four employees for snooping on user videos, reports Vice.

The move comes days after Ring, the home security video system, revealed tighter privacy and security measures for its video doorbells, cameras and lights, including a new control center for privacy settings.

The company faced a barrage of criticism for security problems, including an instance where a man started speaking to an 8-year-old in her bedroom in Mississippi, saying he was Santa Claus and asking if she wanted to be his friend.

“We are aware of incidents discussed below where employees violated our policies,” a letter from Ring sent to U.S. senators reads.

“Over the last four years, Ring has received four complaints or inquiries regarding a team member’s access to Ring video data,” it continues.

“In each instance, once Ring was made aware of the alleged conduct, Ring promptly investigated the incident, and after determining that the individual violated company policy, terminated the individual,” the letter adds.

As well as firing workers, Ring has also taken steps to limit such data access to a smaller number of people, the letter reads. It says three employees can currently access stored customer videos.

Ring said it was not aware of any user data breach.