American firefighters were greeted with cheers and applause as they arrived in Sidney, Australia to help fight the wildfires.

Australians were visibly relieved to see American men (toxic masculinity) arrive at the airport with their equipment ready to assist Australian firefighters to help put out the raging fires.

WATCH: American firefighters greeted with applause in Sydney as they arrive to help fight Australia’s wildfires. (Video by Shane Fitzsimmons, commissioner of New South Wales Rural Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/yhJAipatTF — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 9, 2020

Parts of Australia are burning and hot temperatures and windy conditions continued to plague New South Wales on Friday.

Fox News has the latest on the Australian wildfires:

The fires, fueled by drought and the country’s hottest and driest year on record, have been raging since September, months earlier than is typical for Australia’s annual wildfire season. So far, the blazes have killed 26 people, destroyed 2,000 homes and scorched an area of about 25.5 million acres, roughly the size of South Korea. In the New South Wales state, 132 fires were still burning as of early Friday, around 55 of which were uncontrolled.

WATCH: Emergency workers on Kangaroo Island used water to soothe a koala burned by the Australian wildfires. https://t.co/anxe70WaJJ pic.twitter.com/TxQQTOGqrj — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 7, 2020

