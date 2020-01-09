The state of play: In the video, the group warns evangelicals to “beware of false prophets.”
- “IF THIS IS THE BEST AMERICAN CHRISTIANS CAN DO,” it says, “THEN GOD help us all.”
The big picture: The Lincoln Project, which announced its creation last month, aims to persuade “enough disaffected conservatives, Republicans and Republican-leaning independents in swing states and districts to help ensure a victory in the Electoral College, and congressional majorities that don’t enable or abet Mr. Trump’s violations of the Constitution.”
- The Lincoln Project’s advisory board consists of George Conway, Reed Galen, Jennifer Horn, Mike Madrid, Steve Schmidt, Ron Steslow, John Weaver and Rick Wilson.