The state of play: In the video, the group warns evangelicals to “beware of false prophets.”

“IF THIS IS THE BEST AMERICAN CHRISTIANS CAN DO,” it says, “THEN GOD help us all.”

The big picture: The Lincoln Project, which announced its creation last month, aims to persuade “enough disaffected conservatives, Republicans and Republican-leaning independents in swing states and districts to help ensure a victory in the Electoral College, and congressional majorities that don’t enable or abet Mr. Trump’s violations of the Constitution.”

The Lincoln Project’s advisory board consists of George Conway, Reed Galen, Jennifer Horn, Mike Madrid, Steve Schmidt, Ron Steslow, John Weaver and Rick Wilson.

