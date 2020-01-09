Maj. Matthew L. Golsteyn, the officer pardoned in an open murder case by President Donald Trump, has been turned down by the Army to have his special forces tab reinstated, reports The Washington Post.

“On Dec. 3, 2019, following a thorough review, [Lt. Gen. Francis M. Beaudette] denied Golsteyn’s request for reinstatement of the Special Forces Tab,” an Army spokesperson, who declined to be identified, said in prepared statement per the Army Times.

Golsteyn, the memo said, “demonstrated a lack of adherence to the Special Forces Creed, and our American and Army values.”

Phillip Stackhouse, Golsteyn’s lawyer, told The New York Times he would appeal the decision directly to the White House.

“I don’t think the president could have been more clear in what he wants,” Stackhouse said.

Golsteyn told the Post he was disappointed with the decision, but said he was not surprised.

“I was really hoping they would do the right thing,” he said.

Trump got involved in Golsteyn’s case in late 2018 after Golsteyn’s wife, Julie, appeared on Fox News. Golsteyn, a Green Beret, was charged with executing a suspected bomb maker who had been ordered to be released after being questioned in 2010 in Afghanistan. Trump’s pardon canceled a court-martial trial for Golsteyn, who admitted to killing the man.