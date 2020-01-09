Sorry Liberals but the President had ample legal justification for the hit on Iranian Leader Qasam Soleimani last week.

There is ample evidence that supports the President’s actions in the bombing of Iranian leader Qasam Soleimani last week. One argument suggests that the President has this right as a result of the ‘Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Terrorists‘ Law that was initiated on September 18, 2001, shortly after the 9-11 attacks on the World Trade Centers and the Pentagon.

This law states that:

In general the law states that the President is authorized to use all necessary and appropriate force against those nations, organizations, or persons he determines planned, authorized, committed, or aided the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001, or harbored such organizations or persons, in order to prevent any future acts of international terrorism against the United States by such nations, organizations or persons.

This may be why one of the reasons for targeting Soleimani as tweeted by Vice President Mike Pence on January 3rd was related to the terrorist’s actions in assisting the terrorists involved in 9-11:

Assisted in the clandestine travel to Afghanistan of 10 of the 12 terrorists who carried out the September 11 terrorist attacks in the United States. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 3, 2020

There is ample evidence to support the targeting and bombing of Iranian devil Soleimani. Don’t believe the liberals when they attempt to say the opposite. They are putting terrorists before the American people.

Hat tip D. Manny

