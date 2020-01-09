The fat-shaming body positivity wars are raging online. As noted by The Daily Wire on Wednesday, fitness icon Jillian Michaels pushed back on the narrative that overweight, unhealthy bodies must be “celebrated,” referring to media-adored singer Lizzo.

This triggered feminist body positivity activist and NBC’s “The Good Place” actress Jameela Jamil to respond in crass form.

“Honestly can the world just get off Lizzo’s d*** already?” posted the actress. “The woman can outrun, out dance, out sing, out sex, out earn and out do most of the wastes of space who pointlessly take time out of their day to criticize her. You aren’t fit to lick her designer boots. Just f*** off.”

Michaels wasn’t the only one Jamil took on, however. The actress blasted reality TV star Khloe Kardashian for promoting a supposed weight loss shake to her fans.

Kardashian, who has publicly struggled with her weight, posted: “#ad Ok… I’ve posted with [Flat Tummy Company]’s Shakes in the past and YES, I also use a personal trainer and nutritionist, but THESE SHAKES WORK to help get your tummy back to flat. Trust me you guys… Go get 25% off the same Shakes I drink.”

Jamil quote-tweeted the post, “Blah blah blah eating disorder culture blah blah.”

Kardashian has not responded to the tweet, which has gone viral, racking up nearly 100,000 likes.

Jamil has been a vocal critic of airbrushing and diet fabs. In 2018, for example, the actress called for airbrushing to be “illegal.”

“I would like to put airbrushing in the bin. I want it gone. I want it out of here,” she wrote in an op-ed for the BBC. “I think it’s a disgusting tool that has been weaponised, predominantly against women, and is responsible for so many more problems than we realise because we are blinded by the media, our culture and our society.”

Jamil, a fierce abortion proponent, made headlines in May when she suggested children are better off being killed by abortion in the womb than living a life that would include placement in foster care.

“I had an abortion when I was young, and it was the best decision I have ever made,” the actress posted via Twitter. “Both for me, and for the baby I didn’t want, and wasn’t ready for, emotionally, psychologically and financially. So many children will end up in foster homes. So many lives ruined. So very cruel.”

After swift backlash over the remarks, Jamil added a third tweet to her thread some 20 minutes later to clarify her remarks — sort of. According to the actress, only some kids would be better off being killed via abortion than living in foster care, because not “ALL” foster parents are bad.

“Ps.. this isn’t any diss at ALL to foster homes. I’m in awe of people who take in children in need of a family and a home: but if Georgia becomes inundated with children who are unwanted or unable to be cared for, it will be hard to find great fostering for them all,” she wrote.

