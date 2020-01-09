The Ukraine International Airlines flight that crashed after takeoff from Tehran was on fire before it hit the ground, Iran’s aviation regulator said, as investigators remained open to the possibility that the jet was hit by a projectile or an explosion.

The Boeing Co. 737-800 single-aisle jet ascended to 8,000 feet before disappearing from radar and crashing, killing all 176 people on board, said Ali Abedzadeh, head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, according to the country’s state news agency.

…