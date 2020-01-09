The messages and their disparaging tone threaten to further complicate Boeing’s tense relationship with the F.A.A. and other regulators as a reputational crisis that has consumed the aerospace giant drags on. Both Boeing and the F.A.A. indicated that the messages released Thursday did not raise new safety concerns, but they echo troubling internal communication among Boeing employees that was previously made public.

The release of the emails and instant messages is the latest embarrassing episode for Boeing in a crisis that has cost the company billions of dollars and wreaked havoc on airlines across the globe. The Max has been grounded for nearly 10 months, following the two deadly crashes. A software system developed for the plane was found to have played a role in both accidents, and since then the company has been working to update the system. There is still no indication when the Max might be cleared to fly again, as the company and regulators continue to discover new potential flaws with the plane.

Several lawmakers expressed dismay at the language used in the messages, saying they reflected a disregard for safety and broader problems with the culture at the company.

Representative Peter DeFazio, a Democrat from Oregon who is leading the House investigation into the development of the 737 Max, called the emails “incredibly damning” in a statement. He added: “They paint a deeply disturbing picture of the lengths Boeing was apparently willing to go to in order to evade scrutiny from regulators, flight crews and the flying public, even as its own employees were sounding alarms internally.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal, Democrat of Connecticut, said in an interview that he would push for new congressional hearings to question Boeing leadership about the “astonishing and appalling” messages.