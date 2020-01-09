A congressional resolution to limit President Donald Trump’s authority to take military against Iran without Congress passed the House of Representatives on Thursday.

The measure passed with a vote of 224 to 194.

Three Republicans voted for the measure, while eight Democrats voted against it. Independent Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) also voted in favor.

The measure says that the president should end military action in Iran after 30 days if he does not receive congressional approval.

Trump tweeted Thursday morning that he wanted all Republicans to vote against the measure.

“Hope that all House Republicans will vote against Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s War Powers Resolution,” he tweeted.

He followed up with a tweet approving a statement from John Bolton, his former national security advisor, opining that the 1973 War Powers Resolution was unconstitutional and should be repealed.

“Smart analysis, I fully agree!” he added.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) derided the vote and said the resolution had “as much force of law as a New Year’s resolution.”

He elaborated to reporters during a weekly press briefing.

“This is a meaningless vote that only sends the wrong message that the House Democrats would rather stand with the socialist base than stand against Iran,” McCarthy said.

Iran retaliated with a missile attack in Iraq on Tuesday after the US killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike.

Here’s the latest on the war powers resolution:

House votes to restrain Trump’s Iran actions



www.youtube.com

