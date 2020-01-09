A video shows the moment that an Iranian missile struck a Ukrainian passenger plane over Iran just minutes after it took off from the airport in Tehran.

Here’s the video obtained by the New York Times:

The video would corroborate reports that the crash was caused by an Iranian missile being fired in the midst of increasing hostilities between the United States and Iran.

The crash of the Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 resulted in the death of all 176 passengers on board.

Reports initially blamed the crash on instrument failures, but U.S. intelligence officials said they had cause to believe it was fired upon by the Iranians with a Russian-made missile, likely by accident.

Officials were very confident of their assessment based on what they saw on radar before the crash, including signals of radar being turned on and blips corresponding to missiles being fired.

Tension increased when Iran issued retaliatory attacks in Iraq over the airstrike that killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani, who had been designated as a terror threat.

Here’s more on the plane crash:

[embedded content]

Pentagon officials believe Iran shot down Ukrainian plane by mistake



www.youtube.com

