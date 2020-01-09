A Mississippi man arrived home just before noon Tuesday to find a burglar armed with a gun in a bedroom, the Biloxi Sun Herald reported.

But the homeowner — who happens to work for the Jackson County coroner’s office — also had a gun and pulled the trigger, police told the paper.

With that, the burglar “fell behind the bed,” Pascagoula Police Chief Matt Chapman told the Sun Herald.

What happened to the burglar?

Harrison County Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer — called to the scene by the Jackson County coroner’s office to avoid conflict of interest — said Walter Williams, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, the paper said.

Walter Williams Images source: Pascagoula (Miss.) Police

Authorities were familiar with Williams, also of Pascagoula, because he had a criminal history and was a suspect in several other burglaries in the city, the Sun Herald reported.

What about the homeowner?

Chapman told the paper the homeowner isn’t expected to face criminal charges and was “defending himself in his home.”

However, the results of the investigation will be turned over to the district attorney’s office so a grand jury can determine if any criminal wrongdoing occurred, Chapman added to the Sun Herald.