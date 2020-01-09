Innocent civilians are now dead because they were caught in the middle of an unnecessary and unwanted military tit for tat. My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of all 176 souls lost aboard this flight. https://t.co/zWaVgWxfdL — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) January 9, 2020

With President Trump clearly in mind, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg claimed the crash of the Ukrainian jetliner, believed to have been caused by an Iranian missile, was the result of “unwanted military tit for tat.”

“Innocent civilians are now dead because they were caught in the middle of an unnecessary and unwanted military tit for tat,” Buttigieg tweeted.

His comment linked to a CBS News report saying U.S. officials were confident that Iran shot down the Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people.

TRENDING: Nunes: Inspector general who started impeachment now under investigation

Washington Post reporter Aaron Blake asked via Twitter: “Are any other Dems connecting this to Trump’s actions? There’s still A LOT we don’t know here.”

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted: “Iran allegedly shoots down a commercial airliner, and Pete Buttigieg’s first reaction is to blame America. Ridiculous.”

President Trump at a press conference Thursday said he had “suspicions” about cause of the crash, which happened just hours after Iran fired 10 missiles at coalition bases in Iraq with U.S. troops.