SACRAMENTO, Calif.—California would become the first state in the nation to launch its own prescription drug label under a plan proposed by

Gov. Gavin Newsom

that aims to use governmental purchasing power to control rising health-care costs.

The plan, which the Democrat said will be part of his new budget proposal, would allow California to contract with generic-drug manufacturers to make the medicines available for sale to all Californians, according to a summary released by his administration.

Few details were provided about how the plan would work, what kind of drugs it would produce, how much it would cost to enact or how much it might save the state—things that are likely to be studied in more depth as debate over the state budget begins in the coming months.

But with a population of 40 million—nearly 1 in 3 of whom use the state’s Medicaid program for low-income people—Mr. Newsom is betting that California’s purchasing power can help it offer drugs at a lower price than they are offered commercially.

“A trip to the doctor’s office, pharmacy or hospital shouldn’t cost a month’s pay,” Mr. Newsom said. “These nation-leading reforms seek to put consumers back in the driver seat and lower health-care costs for every Californian.”

The proposal is likely to face opposition from the pharmaceutical industry, but could find many supporters in the California legislature, where Democrats hold supermajorities in both houses.

Related proposals announced by the governor include an expansion of an executive order he issued last year, which pooled drug purchases by state agencies to concentrate California’s buying power and bolster its negotiating position with drug companies. The latest changes Mr. Newsom has proposed would bring the state’s public employees’ purchasing entity as well as the state’s public health insurance exchange, Covered California, into the fold, and even invite private insurers to participate.

He is also seeking to authorize the California Department of Health Care Services to negotiate for the lowest drug prices offered to purchasers internationally, not just within the U.S. as is currently the case, meaning California could demand pricing competitive with countries such as Canada.

Rising generic-drug prices and shortages of some products have driven many states to seek greater control, especially as congressional efforts to make prescription drugs more affordable have stalled. More than three dozen states enacted laws to address prescription-drug pricing in 2019, up from 28 the year before and just 14 in 2017, according to the National Academy for State Health Policy.

Many lawmakers say high drug prices are hurting consumers and straining budgets for expenditures such as Medicaid and public-employee health insurance.

California has been a leader in using the government to try to control prescription drug prices. In 2017, the state enacted a law requiring drugmakers to provide a 60-day notice if they planned to increase the price of any drug by more than 16% over a two-year period. The law applies to drugs with a wholesale price of more than $40 for a 30-day supply.

Last year, Gov. Newsom signed a first-in-the-nation bill that barred prescription drugmakers from paying competing generic manufacturers to delay off-brand drugs from hitting the market.

The pharmaceutical industry has increasingly gone to battle against state efforts to regulate the price of prescription drugs, including spending more than $109 million against a losing 2016 ballot measure that would have barred California from paying higher prices for drugs than the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which often gets steep discounts.

Mr. Newsom also plans to propose the creation of a new Office of Health Care Affordability in the spring, he said, which would set cost targets for various health-care industry sectors and propose “financial consequences” if those targets aren’t met.

Mr. Newsom’s complete budget proposal for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, which begins in July, is expected to be released in full on Friday.

Write to Jared S. Hopkins at jared.hopkins@wsj.com