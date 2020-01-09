Republican lawmakers in at least five states are seeking to enact measures that would require public school athletes to compete according to their biological sex as opposed to their gender identities, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The bills have been introduced or prefiled in New Hampshire, Washington, Georgia, Tennessee, and Missouri, the paper said.

Lawmakers are specifically concerned about biological female athletes facing unfair competition from biological males who identify as females, the paper said.

More from the Journal:

Legislators behind the measures say they are trying to ensure an even playing field for girls, arguing that transgender female athletes have natural physical advantages over biological females, including differences in muscle mass, bone strength, lung capacity, and heart size. Critics say the legislation is unnecessary and could raise constitutional concerns about due process and discrimination.

In Tennessee, for example, House Bill 1572 would require public elementary and secondary schools to “ensure that student athletes participate in school-sanctioned sports based on the student’s biological sex as indicated on certificate issued at time of birth,” ABC News reported.

Republican state Rep. Bruce Griffey last month introduced the measure that would incur a civil penalty of up to $10,000 for any official who intentionally breaks it, the network said.

Likewise in Washington state, GOP state Rep. Brad Klippert of Kennewick proposed HB 2201 to prevent “students whose sex assigned at birth was male” from participating in individual competition sports intended for female students, the Daily World reported.

What’s the background?

The issue is particularly fevered in Connecticut, where a pair of biological males who identify as females have been dominating sprinting competitions in high school track and field — and not every biological female opponent is happy about it.

Andraya Yearwood — a biological male who identifies as female — took second-place last year at Connecticut’s indoor track girls’ 55-meter sprint. Yearwood’s time was 7.01 seconds; the third-place sprinter — a biological female — hit the tape at a distant 7.23 seconds.

Terry Miller of Bloomfield High — who, like Yearwood, is transgender — won the event with a state record time of 6.95 seconds, the Associated Press reported.

In 2018, Miller crushed the competition in the girls’ 100-meter and 200-meter dashes at the state meet with Yearwood coming in second in the 100.

Not every student is down with it

“It’s very frustrating,” Selina Soule of Connecticut’s Glastonbury High School told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. “Because I know I have put in — some of my friends and fellow competitors have put in — so much time and effort to take down our times and compete ourselves better, but we are not physically able to be competitive against someone who is biologically a male.”

And in stark contrast to the state lawmaker enacting measures to prevent such frustrations among biological female athletes, all the Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives save one cosponsored the Equality Act — intended, in part, to allow biological male athletes who identify as females to compete against biological females in public schools.

Here’s a look at the Connecticut high school transgender sprinters:

[embedded content]

Transgender track stars speak out as critics allege unfair advantage



youtu.be



(H/T: Hot Air)