U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Tom Donohue is slated to call for bipartisan discussions on issues such as climate change and infrastructure Thursday, according to a new report.

Axios reported that Donohue will urge lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to come together and pass “35 bipartisan bills that can help address climate change through innovation and investment.”

“Inaction is not an option,” he is expected to say during the speech. “So let’s flip the conventional wisdom that nothing gets done in an election year.”

Donohue’s comments also will mention immigration reform, Axios reported.

The Chamber of Commerce is the largest lobbying group in the U.S. and has historically supported Republicans, but the group has clashed with President Donald Trump and, therefore, is steering clear of supporting congressional Republicans in November’s elections.