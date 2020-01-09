A professor is looking for a new job after being fired from a Massachusetts college over a Facebook post advocating that Iran attack US cultural sites, which he claimed was a joke.

Adjunct professor Asheen Phansey made a reference to a comment from President Donald Trump in the post that got him fired from Babson College.

“In retaliation, Ayatollah Khomenei should tweet a list of 52 sites of beloved American cultural heritage that he would bomb,” he said in the Facebook post. “Um… Mall of America? …Kardashian residence?”

President Trump had threatened to attack 52 sites in Iran, including some cultural centers, in Iran if they retaliated over his order to kill Iranian military leader Qassam Soleimani. Democrats excoriated him for the suggestion, and the Pentagon walked the comments back.

Phansey apologized for the post he said was a joke.

“I am sorry that my sloppy humor was read as a threat,” he said. “I am completely opposed to violence and would never advocate it by anyone.”

The college released a statement announcing and explaining the firing on Thursday.

“Babson College conducted a prompt and thorough investigation related to a post shared on a staff member’s personal Facebook page that does not represent the values and culture of the College,” the school said. “Based on the results of the investigation, the staff member is no longer a Babson College employee.”

Phansey had been placed on administrative leave on Wednesday while the college investigated the post.

