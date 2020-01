(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — House and Senate Republicans, and some Democrats, are increasing pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to send the Senate the articles impeaching President Trump that she has held onto for three weeks.

“Even as her fellow Democrats are jumping ship, the speaker is trying to double down,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said Wednesday.

Senate Democrats are increasingly eager for a Senate trial to begin.

Read the full story ›