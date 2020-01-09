House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam SmithDavid (Adam) Adam SmithLobbying World US airstrikes take tensions with Iran to new level Overnight Defense: House passes compromise defense bill | Turkey sanctions advance in Senate over Trump objections | Top general says military won’t be ‘raping, burning and pillaging’ after Trump pardons MORE (D-Wash.) said Thursday that it is time for Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiGraham predicts Senate will take up impeachment trial next week Pressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment Trump trade deal faces uncertain Senate timeline MORE (D-Calif.) to send President Trump Donald John TrumpPence: Intelligence shows Iran directing militias not to attack U.S. targets Mnuchin aims to wait until end of 2020 to disclose Secret Service costs for Trump’s travel: report Pressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment MORE‘s impeachment articles to the Senate, adding a prominent member of the Democratic Party in the lower chamber to calls urging Pelosi to move the process to its next phase.

Speaking on CNN’s “New Day,” Smith said that he understood what Pelosi is “trying to do” by withholding the articles.

“But at the end of the day, just like we control it in the House, [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell [R-Ky.] controls it in the Senate,” he said. “I think it is time to send the impeachment articles to the Senate, and let Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGraham predicts Senate will take up impeachment trial next week Pressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment Brent Budowsky: Bloomberg should give billion to Democrats MORE be responsible for the fairness of the trial. He ultimately is.”

Smith’s comments come as Pelosi faces increasing pressure to transfer the House-passed articles to the upper chamber for a trial. Pelosi has so far refused in an attempt to gain more details about what the proceedings would look like.

The House in December voted to impeach Trump, making him just the third president in U.S. history to face removal. The lower chamber voted on articles alleging Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress.

Pelosi has said that Democratic leadership needs to “see what the process is on the Senate side” before it turns over the impeachment articles. In a “Dear Colleague” letter earlier this week, she warned that she would not turn over the articles until McConnell released a resolution detailing the rules of the trail.

The move frustrated McConnell, who said Wednesday that he would not “haggle” with Democrats over the articles.

“I’ve made clear from the beginning that no such leverage exists. It’s nonexistent, and yesterday we made clear it will never exist. … There will be no haggling with the House over Senate procedure,” McConnell said from the Senate floor.

Multiple Democratic senators, including Sens. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinMnuchin aims to wait until end of 2020 to disclose Secret Service costs for Trump’s travel: report Pressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment Trump trade deal faces uncertain Senate timeline MORE (D-Calif.), Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyOvernight Defense: Iran crisis eases as Trump says Tehran ‘standing down’ | Dems unconvinced on evidence behind Soleimani strike | House sets Thursday vote on Iran war powers Democrats ‘utterly unpersuaded’ by evidence behind Soleimani strike Democratic senators growing impatient with Pelosi on impeachment MORE (D-Conn.) and Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinDemocratic senators growing impatient with Pelosi on impeachment Ten senators to watch on Trump impeachment trial ‘Will a majority of senators pursue the truth over all else?’ Doug Jones asks in op-ed MORE (D-W.Va.) have said that it is time for Pelosi to send the articles to McConnell.

“I think it needs to start. I really do,” Manchin said. “Let us do what we have to do over here.”