A Department of Justice inquiry into Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonRosenstein on his time in Trump administration: ‘We got all the big issues right’ Trump campaign planning Iowa rally ahead of Democratic caucuses: report #IvotedforHillaryClinton trending amid rising tensions with Iran MORE and the Clinton Foundation has effectively concluded without producing tangible results, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

The investigation has not formally ended and no official notice has been sent to the Justice Department or lawmakers, but the the U.S. attorney tapped in November 2017 to look into the concerns raised by President Trump Donald John TrumpPence: Intelligence shows Iran directing militias not to attack U.S. targets Mnuchin aims to wait until end of 2020 to disclose Secret Service costs for Trump’s travel: report Pressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment MORE and allies has largely finished his investigation, according to current and former law enforcement officials that spoke to the Post.

The investigation started after Trump and GOP allies in Congress raised concerns over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s ties to a Russian nuclear agency and the Clinton Foundation. Huber was tapped by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGOP rep releases campaign ad ripping Kaepernick, ‘The Squad’ 2020 predictions: Trump will lose — if not in the Senate, then with the voters The biggest political upsets of the decade MORE to look into the matters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We didn’t expect much of it, and neither did he,” one person familiar with the matter told the Post. “And as time went on, a lot of people just forgot about it.”

People familiar with the situation told the Post that Huber’s work was largely done by the time former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSchiff: Trump acquittal in Senate trial would not signal a ‘failure’ Jeffries blasts Trump for attack on Thunberg at impeachment hearing Live coverage: House Judiciary to vote on impeachment after surprise delay MORE filed his report last spring. Those people also told the newspaper that Huber would get involved only if other cases were not being handled.

When Matthew G. Whittaker became acting attorney general after Trump ousted Sessions in November 2018, Whittaker reportedly tried to push Huber to be more aggressive in his work, according to the Post. Huber, however, felt he had looked at all he could and there was not much more to do, sources said.

A representative for Huber referred the Post to the Justice Department, which declined to comment for the Post’s story.

An official for the Justice Department was not immediately available for comment when contacted by The Hill.