(CNBC) Stocks jumped to record highs on Thursday as tensions between Iran and the U.S. eased for the time being, with tech shares outperforming.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 211.81 points higher, or 0.7% at 28,956.90, inching closer to 29,000. The S&P 500 climbed 0.7% to 3,274.70 while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8% to end at 9,203.43.

Apple shares jumped 2.1% to a record high after Chinese government data showed that iPhone sales rose 18% in December in the country. The S&P 500 tech sector rose 1.1%, led by a 2.4% gain in AMD shares. The chipmaker rose after an analyst at Mizuho Securities upgraded them to buy from neutral, citing a potentially stronger server market in 2020.

