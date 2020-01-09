Dr. Drew Pinsky is considering a congressional run and although entering the political sphere would turn his life “upside down,” the celebrity doctor and addiction specialist is willing to take the chance to challenge Rep. Adam Schiff for a congressional seat if it meant getting “things governed” properly.

Pinsky often comments on the problems of Los Angeles and has been vocal on the homelessness and opioid crisis that grips the state of California. The reality show star wonders whether politics could help him address the “profound” issues at hand.

“I wake up every day and drive through this town and I am morally moved where I feel like I have to do something,” Pinsky said in an interview with The Hill, published Wednesday.

“We have people literally dying in our streets.”

At issue is that the statewide government “is not functioning” and Pinsky nodded to Schiff as part of the problem. Fueling the fire is Trump’s impeachment.

“I was watching all the impeachment proceedings and I was going, ‘oh my God, our Congress is tied up and we’re dying out here in California. What are these people doing?'” he said. “I thought, ‘oh my God, I have to run for that office at least just to get him to start participating in the governance of this region.'”

Pinsky admitted to being a moderate but given the chance, he would likely run as a Democratic against Schiff.

“Believe me, I don’t want to,” he said. “I’d have to change my whole life, and I’m not really prepared to do that just yet.”

However, Pinsky said his mind kept circling back to the idea.

“But the fact that I keep thinking about it tells me how profound the problems are,” he said, adding that he felt “obliged to maybe turn my life upside down just to get things governed out here.”