Sen. Tammy DuckworthLadda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthThe biggest political upsets of the decade Lawmakers call for investigation into program meant to help student loan borrowers with disabilities Overnight Energy: Protesters plan Black Friday climate strike | ‘Father of EPA’ dies | Democrats push EPA to abandon methane rollback MORE (D-Ill.), a former Army lieutenant colonel who lost both her legs in Iraq, ripped Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsLoeffler sworn in to Georgia seat GOP rep: Pelosi is leaving a ‘sad’ legacy Sunday show preview: Pompeo seeks to sell Trump’s Iran strike MORE (R-Ga.) Thursday for comments he made the day before that Democrats are “in love with terrorists.”

“I’m not going to dignify that with a response. I left parts of my body in Iraq fighting terrorists. I don’t need to justify myself to anyone,” Duckworth said on “CNN Right Now.”

Collins made the remark on Fox Business’s “Lou Dobbs Louis (Lou) Carl DobbsTrump faces dueling crises upon return to DC Republican group to run ads in target states demanding testimony from White House officials in Trump impeachment trial On The Money: Trump rules out total rollback of Chinese tariffs | Buttigieg unveils T child care, college, housing plan | Global billionaires’ wealth falls for first time since 2015 MORE Tonight” Wednesday, in response to Democratic criticism of Trump’s handling of the killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

The attack on Soleimani has heightened fears among Democrats that the president will take further actions that could be considered acts of war.

“They mourn Soleimani more than they mourn our Gold Star families, who are the ones who suffered under Soleimani. That’s a problem,” Collins added.

“I’m disgusted. I would never, ever use Gold Star families, military men and women or their families as any pawn in any political game. Let me tell you something: This issue is about America’s national security. It is not a partisan political issue,” Duckworth said.

“My concern is, is America safer today than it was before the president made this rash decision without considering the consequences and having a plan in place to handle the consequences? And my answer at this point is no.”

“I am not sad that this man is dead. I am glad that he’s gone to meet his maker and that he will get his just desserts,” she added. “But at the end of the day, because of the poor handling of the White House and the consequences of their actions, American troops are now hunkered down, American forces are now under greater danger of attacks from Iran and other hostile forces in the Middle East.”

After the killing of Soleimani, Iraq’s parliament took a nonbinding vote expelling foreign troops and Iran launched a retaliatory missile attack on an Iraqi airbase housing U.S. troops. The White House has said there were no U.S. or Iraqi casualties from the attack.