Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) waded into the dating world in a video collaboration with Elle magazine published Wednesday, giving advice on dating, roommates, and taking the “perfect” selfie.

Warren participated in a Q&A session with Elle, which wanted to know if she had a plan for “other problems” — a spoof on her catchphrase “I have a plan for that” — some of which transcend politics:

You deserve better. Dump the guy who ghosted you, convince the roommate to let you adopt a dog, and I’ll take care of canceling your student loan debt! https://t.co/YIMb9o1Y8P — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 9, 2020

Ditch that guy ✅

Get a dog ✅

Tax the wealthy ✅https://t.co/8RCLb3Bugx — Team Warren (@TeamWarren) January 8, 2020

“I’ve been casually dating a guy for the past three months, but now he’s ghosting me. He won’t return my texts, but he still looks at all my Instagram Stories. What do I do?” one question read.

“Give him up. You’re too good for him. If he wants to go silent, let him go. He is not the one for you. Guys who do that — uh-uh. You’re better than that,” Warren suggested.

“I really want a dog, but my roommate isn’t into the idea,” another question read. “How do I convince her?”

“Introduce her to a dog. A specific dog. You gotta move from the general dog where she’s thinking ‘Ew dog hair and smells funny and you know licks on you’ and stuff like that,” she said, urging the concerned individual to bring the roommate to a shelter to casually look at available canines.

Warren, who is notorious for taking “selfies” with supporters at her rallies, also explained how to take the “perfect” picture.

“I feel like I always look so awkward in photos. Any tips for taking the perfect selfie?” the question read.

“Yep. Forget about yourself. Think about the person who’s taking the selfie with you and how much fun they’re having or what it is that’s behind you, or the funny thing you want to show off,” Warren explained.

“Don’t think about yourself,” she continued, adding that people should think about the “good time” they had when looking at the selfie at a later date.

“For me, selfies are about fun. So, have some fun,” she said.

Warren also fielded more serious questions ranging from school debt to the negative news cycle.

“I try to keep up with all the news, but it makes me feel so angry and sad and helpless. How do I stay educated but also sane?” one question read.

“You got to remember: We are going to make change in 2020, and every day that we work on it, we get just a little bit closer,” she said, urging them to sign up on her website to get updates on her plans to make changes in the country.

During the Q&A, Warren also vowed to protect abortion access in America and detailed her hope to make Roe v. Wade the law of the land.