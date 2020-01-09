Prince Harry has been been “locked in a four-way conference call” with his father, brother and grandmother, as they try to negotiate a way for him and his wife, Meghan, to step back from their roles in the British monarchy, according to a report.

The Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Harry burned up the phone lines in the wake of his sudden announcement Wednesday that he and his wife wish to quit being full-time royals, the Daily Mail reports.

When the news broke, the Queen was at her estate in Norfolk, Charles was in Scotland and the boys — William and Harry — live in separate residences at Windsor.

Her Majesty is not amused by Harry and Meghan’s rebellious announcement that they no longer wish to be senior royals. She wants the Sussexes’ futures resolved “within days, not weeks,” sources told the Mail.

In-person talks will include the government, including Home Secretary Priti Patel, and may also include reps from foreign governments, possibly Canada and the US, as the couple has announced they intend to split their time between the UK and North America.

