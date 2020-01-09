https://tracking.feedpress.it/link/20202/13141883

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have have announced they intend to “step back” from their royal duties and divide their time between the U.K. and North America, the million-dollar question is what the couple could be doing next.

It’s not clear whether Markle will be returning to the Hollywood life she left behind when she married the sixth in line to the British throne in 2018 — the American-born actress starred in TV shows like “Suits,” “Fringe” and “The League,” as well as films like “Get Him to the Greek” and “Horrible Bosses.”

Already, “Real Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen opportunistically offered her a spot on the Beverly Hills edition of the Bravo reality franchise — “Open invite for The Duchess to join #RHOBH !!!” he wrote on the couple’s now-infamous Instagram post.

While that seems unlikely, it’s possible Markle could pursue any number of media projects, either as an actress, on-camera host or producer. One model for the couple might be Barack and Michelle Obama, whose Netflix-based Higher Ground is developing scripted and unscripted content on serious topics like race, class and civil rights.

Markle’s attorney at Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did The Gersh Agency, which previously repped the actress. The PR firm Sunshine Sachs said it no longer represents her.

Also Read: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘Step Back’ From Royal Duties, Split Time in North America

But diving into content creation is not the only way Markle and Prince Harry can infiltrate the Hollywood scene — or “become financially independent,” as they stated in their bombshell Instagram announcement on Wednesday.

“I think Meghan Markle will remain a huge superstar,” Ronn Torossian, CEO of New York-based PR firm 5WPR, told TheWrap. “At this point, Meghan and Harry have the potential to get any endorsement deals in the world they may want.”

In fact, one former endorsement agent who previously worked on deals with high-profile clients told TheWrap that the “possibilities are endless” for Meghan and Harry due to their “international recognizability, which is good for international campaigns.” After all, the Boston-based marketing analytics firm SEMrush has ranked Meghan Markle’s online search volume at 3.4 million — dwarfing that of both Beyoncé (1.2 million) and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge (1 million).

“They are really brand-friendly — you have to keep in mind that brands are utilizing celebrity endorsements for a broad audience so the more squeaky-clean of an image they have, the more appealing they are for big brands. Procter & Gamble and Unilever are just two examples of big brands they could work with,” the former agent told TheWrap.

“I don’t see them doing a lot of endorsements together because typically, there aren’t couple endorsements,” she added. “Harry is a good-looking guy who I could see doing a classy campaign for a watch or an airline. Meghan is a mom and there are a billion campaigns that come to mind.”

How much could they stand to make from these endorsement deals, though? “They could easily make seven to eight figures, depending on the deal,” the agent said. “It would definitely help if they had a project going on because it makes them more bankable for PR appearances, so I would assume she’d go back to acting. If I were her agent, I would try to get them to do separate branding deals and have them build out their social media presence with their own accounts and then multiple platforms because that’s more dollars.”

She added: “Honestly, they’ve probably been flooded with endorsement opportunities but haven’t been able to take them because of their position. When I worked with other high-profile clients, they were very strict on the endorsement opportunities they took and always tied them to charity — and I think that’s what Meghan and Harry would like to do.”

Charity, which has been a big focus of the couple, will most likely be a big part of their work going forward, Torossian said, especially because they previously announced they would be launching a new charitable entity after stepping away from the Royal Foundation, the charity they jointly ran with William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The agent noted that endorsement deals “can be structured so they get paid and in addition are donating to charity so it doesn’t come across as such a sellout, because they are bundling it with a donation.”

Also Read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Wax Figures Removed From Madame Tussauds Royal Family Exhibit

Markle previously served as a global ambassador for World Vision, the world’s largest international children’s charity. When the pair announced their engagement, they asked for donations to charity in lieu of gifts, selecting seven organizations that reflect “their shared values.” Those organizations included CHIVA (Children’s HIV Association), Crisis, Myna Mahila Foundation, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, StreetGames Surfer’s Against Sewage and The Wilderness Foundation UK.

Other ideas for Markle could be partnering up with brands for collaborations, such as Target for a home collection, or becoming ambassadors for charitable companies.

But Eileen Koch, CEO and founder of EKC PR, cautions the couple to take it slow. “My advice to them if they were sitting in front of me, would be to take a breath and to make sure they are in the right hands,” said Koch, whose clients have included Jamie Foxx, Floyd Mayweather and Carmen Electra. “They need strong management that’s looking at the entire picture, not just the moment, and that won’t take advantage of them. They also need to decide whether they want to continue in the public eye. Who knows if they even want to get into the endorsement space — I think it’d be more down the line.”

Particularly at this early stage in their transition from active royals, Koch said, it’s wise to proceed deliberately. “Everything is going to be thrown at them and they can’t accept everything — and they don’t have to,” she said.

The Evolution of Meghan Markle, From ‘Suits’ Star to Real-Life Princess (Photos)

  • Meghan Markle was an actress before marrying Prince Harry and becoming the Duchess of Sussex. With the couple stepping back from their royal duties and seeking to become “financially independent,” could we see Markle back on the small screen? Check out her previous roles.

  • lot like love meghan markle ashton kutcher

    “A Lot Like Love” (2005) 

    Markle literally played a “hot girl” in this romantic comedy starring Ashton Kutcher. Markle was seated next to Kutcher’s character on a plane. And that was pretty much it.  

  • csi: ny meghan markle

    “CSI: NY” (2006) 

    Before Meghan landed a series regular role, she had a small bit in this crime procedural, playing a maid who cleaned up for businessmen while dressed in lingerie.  Spoiler alert: She didn’t commit the murder.

    CBS

  • remember me meghan markle

    “Remember Me” (2010) 

    One of Markle’s first roles was a small part in this romantic drama starring Robert Pattinson and Emilie de Ravin. Luckily, Markle’s career took a better turn than the end of this film.  

  • trevor engelson meghan markle

    Markle met her first husband, Trevor Engelson, when he was a producer on “Remember Me.” The two divorced in 2013 after two years of marriage.

    Getty Images

  • suits meghan markle

    “Suits” (2011 – 2018):  Meghan starred on this USA legal drama from its premiere as Rachel Zane, a paralegal who eventually goes to law school herself.

    USA

  • horrible bosses meghan markle

    “Horrible Bosses” (2011) 

    Markle had a teeny, tiny bit in this raunchy comedy, but managed to steal a scene with Jason Sudeikis, who told her she was far too cute to be a FedEx girl. “You’ve got to be an actress or a model or something,” he said. Try royalty, Sudeikis.

    New Line

  • castle meghan markle

    “Castle” (2012)  

    Markle actually played a princess once. Well, kinda. The actress starred in an episode of this ABC drama as Sleeping Beauty, or a woman who is dressed up like her before she is almost murdered. Markle turned out to be the one who hatched the entire scheme and was killing off her friends. 

    ABC

  • dater's handbook meghan markle

    “Dater’s Handbook” (2016) 

    Yes, Markle has even done a Hallmark channel movie. She played Cass, a successful businesswoman who had some trouble finding love. But don’t worry, she did after using a dating manual, and then throwing it out entirely.  Soon after wrapping this made-for-TV movie, Markle truly found love with Harry.

    Hallmark

  • meghan markle prince harry

    Markle told Vanity Fair that she met Prince Harry in July 2016 — and the two first made an official joint public appearance at the Invictus Games in September 2017 in Toronto, a multi-sport event launched by Harry for wounded, injured and sick military servicepeople to compete.

    Getty Images

  • prince harry meghan markle

    In November 2017, Harry and Meghan announced their engagement.

    Getty Images

  • royal wedding prince harry meghan markle

    On May 19, 2018, Markle and Prince Harry wed in a star-studded ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. She holds the title Duchess of Sussex as well as Princess Henry of Wales (Henry is Harry’s real name).

    Getty Images

  • Meghan Markle Prince Harry Duke and Duchess of Sussex

    In May 2019, Markle took on a new role: mom. The Duchess welcomed son Archie on May 9. 

    Getty Images

  • Meghan Markle Prince Harry Duke and Duchess of Sussex

    In January 2020, the Duke and Duchess announced they would be stepping back from their royal duties and splitting time in North America. The also plan on launching a new charitable endeavor.

    Getty Images

1 of 14

Markle has played everything from a “naughty” maid on CSI to a whip-smart paralegal

Meghan Markle was an actress before marrying Prince Harry and becoming the Duchess of Sussex. With the couple stepping back from their royal duties and seeking to become “financially independent,” could we see Markle back on the small screen? Check out her previous roles.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...