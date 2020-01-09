Trump Critics Blame Him For Iran Reportedly Shooting Down Ukrainian Plane
House Passes War Powers Resolution Limiting Trump’s Military Action Against Iran
Ilhan Omar Laughs With ‘Squad’ Member While Speaker Talks About Dead Soldiers
Exclusive: Kimberly Guilfoyle Talks About Her Upbringing, Breaking Into TV News And Trump Campaign
The Supreme Court Should Step In To Rule This Impeachment Unconstitutional
McConnell Backs Hawley Resolution To Dismiss Impeachment Without House Articles
Ilhan Omar Berates Trump Admin, Casts Iraqi People As Victims ‘Unjustly Suffering’ In A ‘Proxy War’
Kevin McCarthy: Pelosi Is ‘Lying To The American Public’ About War Powers Resolution
Maggie Haberman, Ana Navarro And Shaun King Among A Massive List Of Activist Journalists Named On Covington’s Lawsuit
Buttigieg Suggests US Bears Some Blame For Iran Blowing Up Airplane
Megyn Kelly And Other Fox News Sexual Harassment Accusers Speak Following ‘Bombshell’ Movie. Here’s What They Had To Say.
Report: No One On ‘The View’ Is Talking To Meghan McCain
Dark Money Has Bolstered Bernie’s Campaign From The Start
Judge Who Threatened Harvey Weinstein With Jail Time Over Cellphone Use Won’t Step Aside
Federal Prosecutors Say Epstein Surveillance Video Has Disappeared
Chris Matthews Compares Reverence For Soleimani In Iran To Reverence For Elvis, Princess Diana In The West
Ivanka Receives ‘Friend Of Israel Award’ Amid Growing Tensions Between US And Iran
Glacier National Park Is Changing Signs Warning That Glaciers Would Be Gone By 2020. Here’s What They Say
Iraq Veteran Supports Trump’s Position On Iran
JUDD: Trump’s Immigration Policies Are Curbing Illegal Immigration — That’s The Real Border Wall
MCCALL: CNN’s Covington Settlement Shows Danger Of Agenda-Based Reporting
Professor Says Students Who Cite Jordan Peterson Will Fail His Class
Maryland Legislator Wants To Steer Low-Income Housing To Affluent Suburban Neighborhoods
Trump Is Completely Remaking A Law Enviros Often Use To Stymie Oil Pipeline Construction