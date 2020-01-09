Former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant Leah Darrow posted an inspiring video on her Instagram Tuesday to counter the popular narrative that motherhood holds women back from achieving their dreams.

The video, which Darrow recorded while she prepared to deliver her fifth child, comes in response to Michelle Williams’ speech at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, in which the Hollywood actress credited her career success to an abortion she had earlier in life.

“This obviously is not what I planned on doing or saying, but it was on my heart,” Darrow said as she laid in a hospital bed preparing for labor. “Especially in light of what Michelle Williams said at the Golden Globes.

“I’m here getting ready to deliver my fifth baby, and I want to let all you women know, and all you young ladies who haven’t had babies, or are maybe listening to what the culture says about birth, and women, and babies, and choice … babies don’t keep us from our dreams,” Darrow said.

“I’m getting ready to deliver a baby that will not keep me from my professional growth, but will make me better because of it,” she continued.

“That is my acceptance speech of this new little baby that I’m going to be having soon,” Darrow concluded.

In the caption for the video, Darrow went on to say “new life never keeps us from our dreams” and “is always a gift.”

Darrow, a devout Catholic, did not shy away from labeling the narrative that babies hold women back from achieving their dreams as a “lie” from “the Devil.”

“One of the cruelest lies that the Devil tells women is that we aren’t brave or strong enough to do what God invites us into when we bring life into the world,” she continued.

Darrow then asked viewers to share the message with the women in their lives “because women deserve a better narrative than what the culture gives us.”

During her acceptance speech Sunday, Michelle Williams said: “I’ve tried my very best to live a life of my own making, not just a series of events that happened to me, but one that I could stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over, sometimes messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise, but one that I carved with my own hand.”

She added that she wouldn’t have been able to do this without “employing a woman’s right to choose.”

The notion that motherhood is restrictive has increasingly become a rallying cry for those who promote women’s rights. Just last month, the U.N. Women Twitter account called motherhood “a penalty” that “not every woman could afford.”

Certainly, many women, like Darrow, do not agree with this perspective and hope to offer a different and more hopeful message to young women.

(H/T: The Daily Wire)