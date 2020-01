(WASHINGTON POST) It was only four months ago that a gray fox made a bee line toward Norman Kenney outside his home in Maine. The 88-year old stomped it to death.

Then, early Friday evening, just home from the store, Kenney closed his garage door. He heard a mew sound, and thought it was his cat. “Come on April, let’s go,” he said he called out.

But the animal was another fox, and it charged at him, biting his face and hands, knocked him to the driveway and sent his glasses tumbling.

