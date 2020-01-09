On Wednesday’s episode of “The News & Why it Matters,” Blaze TV’s Sara Gonzales, Glenn Beck, Chad Prather, and Aaron Colen discussed the Iranian missile attack on U.S. military bases in Iraq, which was in retaliation for the airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week.

Because the attack did not result in any American casualties, the panel believed Iran launched the attack with the intention of not killing American soldiers and not trying to start a war with the U.S.

“This was an act of ‘please don’t hurt us’,” Glenn said of Iran.

