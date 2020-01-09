House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has withheld articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump from the Senate for weeks, leading GOP Rep. Chip Roy (Texas) to speculate that the speaker “can’t seem to find” the upper chamber.

So, in a tongue-in-cheek effort to help her out, Roy provided a guided video tour showing the short walk from the House of Representatives to the Senate.

What are the details?

On Thursday afternoon, the congressman tweeted out, “@SpeakerPelosi can’t seem to find the Senate, so I took the time to show her the path from the House floor to the Senate floor. Guess what? It only took 1 minute and 37 seconds. Madam speaker, what’s the holdup?”

During a press conference the same day, Pelosi told reporters she would send the two articles of impeachment along to the Senate “when I’m ready,” adding that “will probably be soon.”

Republicans and even a few Democrats have expressed frustration over the speaker’s prolonged delay, while Pelosi has insisted on holding the articles citing concerns over how the upper chamber will conduct its trial.

Anything else?

Also on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) signed on to a resolution that would change the Senate rules and allow impeachment articles to be dismissed if they are held by the House longer than 25 days. Yet, McConnell reportedly told GOP senators to prepare for an impeachment trial as early as next week, saying he expects Pelosi to pass along the articles in the coming days.

