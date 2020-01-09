Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-AL) on Thursday introduced a resolution to censure House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for holding on to the two articles of impeachment.

Power-hungry Pelosi is still refusing to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate unless they bow to her demands.

“Speaker Pelosi’s decision to hold the articles of impeachment against President Trump in a pathetic and unconstitutional attempt to extract concessions from the Senate is an unprecedented abuse of power,” Byrne said in a statement, according to The Hill.

“The Constitution grants the House the power to censure its members, the most serious rebuke the House can give a member short of expulsion,” he said. “An adopted censure resolution would require the offending member to stand in the well of the House and have the resolution read aloud. The last censure resolution adopted by the House occurred in 2010.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) laid down the law on Wednesday and told off House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“There will be no haggling with the House over Senate procedure. We will not cede our authority to try this impeachment. The House Democrats’ turn is over. The Senate has made its decision. This is for the Senate, and the Senate only, to decide,” McConnell said in a tweet.

“Sadly, Leader McConnell has made clear that his loyalty is to the President and not the Constitution,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to colleagues this week. “Leader McConnell has insisted that the approach under consideration is identical to those of the Clinton trial and that ‘fair is fair.’ This is simply not true.”

McConnell said on Tuesday that the Senate has the votes to move forward with phase one of the impeachment trial.

“Fifty-one senators determine what we do and there will be, I’m sure, intense discussion, once we get past phase one, about the whole witness issue,” McConnell said, while also insisting that the Senate first receive the articles from the House.

The resolution to condemn Pelosi is not expected to pass in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives since nearly every Dem lawmaker has already shown they will walk the plank for Pelosi.

