Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, on Thursday repeated his criticism of the Trump administration’s Iran briefing, saying the briefers did not “exhibit the same level of respect and deference and restraint that President [Donald] Trump has shown.”

Lee on Wednesday ripped the briefing, calling it the “worst briefing I’ve seen – at least on a military issue – in my nine years.”

Trump on Thursday defended his officials, telling reporters he had “never seen [Lee] like that.”

“My response to him is I have never challenged the attack on [Qassem] Soleimani,” Lee said Thursday during an appearance on Fox News. “In fact, within hours after that attack, I issued a statement saying that the American people were made safer by it.

“My concern with [Wednesday[ focused primarily on the fact that moving forward, we were given no indication that the next steps with regard to Iran will involve consultation with and authorization from Congress as is required by the Constitution. In fact, those assigned to come and brief us yesterday from the administration didn’t share this president’s view that has been very respectful toward his commander in chief power.

“I applaud this president; I support this president. This president has been fantastic, he’s been unprecedently deferential to the American people and restrained in his use of the commander in chief power, more than any other president in my lifetime. The briefers yesterday didn’t exhibit the same level of respect and deference and restraint that President Trump has shown, and I think that’s unfortunate.”

The briefing focused on Trump’s order to eliminate Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s elite paramilitary Quds Force.

The president’s actions prompted a missile attack by the Iranian military against two Iraqi air bases housing U.S. troops.