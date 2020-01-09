Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamGraham predicts Senate will take up impeachment trial next week Paul fires back at Graham over Iran criticism: ‘He insults the Constitution’ Trump takes off-ramp in Iran crisis MORE (R-S.C.) on Thursday argued the war powers resolution that’s designed to serve as a check on a president’s military actions was “unconstitutional,” remarks that came just hours before the House was scheduled to vote on a similar measure.

“I have said for decades that I believe the War Powers Resolution is unconstitutional,” Graham tweeted. “If you don’t like what the Commander in Chief is doing — cut off funding.”

The House is scheduled to vote Thursday on the concurrent resolution, which are typically nonbinding. The War Powers Act of 1973, also known as the war powers resolution, has previously been invoked as a joint resolution.

Graham, who is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, also argued that the Constitution explicitly gives the president, not Congress, the authority to conduct military operations.

“When it comes to commanding the military and directing our forces, we have a single Commander in Chief — not 535 of them,” he tweeted. “The War Powers Resolution seeks to destroy this balance.”

Graham has been supportive of the president’s recent actions agains Iran. On Thursday, he said Trump’s speech after Iran’s attack on Iraqi bases housing U.S. forces would be a highlight of his presidency, comparing it to President Reagan’s 1987 speech in Berlin urging Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to “tear down this wall.”

Trump tweeted Thursday that he hopes House Republicans will vote against "Crazy Nancy Pelosi's War Powers Resolution," calling the legislation "Presidential Harassment."

On Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) promised to hold a House vote at some point on a bill that would repeal the 2002 resolution that empowered the Pentagon to conduct military operations in Iraq.