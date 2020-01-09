President Trump is holding a rally Thursday night in Toledo, Ohio.

OAN reporter and Twitter sensation Jack Posobiec is attending the rally today and posted some AMAZING VIDEO from outside the Huntington Center in Toledo.

The crowds started lining up to see President Trump 11 hours early!

The Gateway Pundit’s Kristinn Taylor is reporting from the Toledo rally tonight.

Kristinn took this AMAZING 360 degree video from inside the Huntington Center at 4 PM!… Hours before the rally!

360 from back of stage around 5:30 pm for President Trump rally at Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/Ijyx6xfWTx — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) January 9, 2020

During the rally tonight in Ohio President Trump blasted lying pencil-neck Adam Schiff.

President Trump: “Adam, you little pencil-neck… He has the smallest shirt collar you can get, and it is loose.”

Trump on Schiff: “He has the smallest shirt collar you can get, and it is loose.” pic.twitter.com/FcmGK8qgf3 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 10, 2020

