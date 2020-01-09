Chauncy Devonte Lump

26-year-old Chauncy Devonte Lump was arrested for threatening to kill President Trump in retaliation for the drone strike that killed top Iran commander and terrorist Qassam Soleimani.

Lump, who lives in the Fort Lauderdale area, live-streamed the threatening 7-minute video on Facebook under the name “BlackMan vs. America”

Agents said Lump (Islamic convert?) wore a towel wrapped around his head and played Middle Eastern music while he threatened to kill Trump.

Lump also called Soleimani his “leader” and said that if he is unable to find Trump, he was “going to have to blow up Broward County.”

When confronted by authorities about the threatening video, Lump claimed he was ‘just joking,’ but the agents didn’t buy his bogus story.

Fox News reported:

Agent Lucas White wrote that shortly after Trump announced last week that a U.S. airstrike had killed Qassem Soleimani in Iraq in retaliation for plotting numerous terrorist attacks, Lump, under the name “BlackMan vs. America,” began livestreaming a seven-minute video on Facebook. During that video, agents say Lump made several threats against the president – who was staying at his Mar-a-Lago club, less than an hour away – while periodically displaying a loaded AK-47 semi-automatic rifle. Lump had white cream on his face, a towel wrapped like a turban on his head, an apparent shower curtain over his body and Middle Eastern music playing in the background, White wrote of the video that Facebook reported to the authorities on Friday. Lump made several threats against the president, including: “He killed my leader, please tell me where is Donald Trump?” and “I need to find the Donald because if I don’t find him, I am going to have to blow up Broward County,” White wrote.

It is unclear where Lump worked as a security guard, but according to the affidavit filled out by agents, he had a concealed weapons permit.

Lump is currently in jail on $100,000 bond.

The post ‘He Killed My Leader’ – Florida Security Guard Arrested For Threatening to Kill President Trump in Retaliation For Soleimani appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.