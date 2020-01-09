The House on Thursday approved a measure aimed at restricting President TrumpDonald John TrumpPence: Intelligence shows Iran directing militias not to attack U.S. targets Mnuchin aims to wait until end of 2020 to disclose Secret Service costs for Trump’s travel: report Pressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment MORE’s ability to go to war with Iran, a day after a number of lawmakers expressed frustration at the briefing where the administration provided its arguments for a drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

In a largely party-line vote of 224-194, the House passed a war powers resolution that would direct the president to end military hostilities with Iran unless Congress specifically authorizes it or the United States faces an “imminent armed attack.”

The measure would not need Trump’s signature because it’s what’s known as a “concurrent resolution.” But that has also left Democrats open to criticism that the resolution is just a messaging bill since concurrent resolutions are typically nonbinding, though their use to force the end of military hostilities under the War Powers Act is untested in court.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiGraham predicts Senate will take up impeachment trial next week Pressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment Trump trade deal faces uncertain Senate timeline MORE (D-Calif.) insisted Thursday the resolution has “teeth” and would send a strong message.

“This is with real teeth,” Pelosi said at her weekly press conference. “We’re taking this path because it does not require … a signature of the president of the United States. This is a statement of the Congress of the United States, and I will not have that statement be diminished by whether the president will veto it or not.”

The administration has argued killing Soleimani was necessary to prevent an “imminent” attack, but has proved little evidence publicly beyond citing his past attacks. Trump also claimed Thursday that Iran was “looking to blow up” the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

Democrats and some Senate Republicans have expressed anger over what they described as a lack of information at an administration briefing, which took place one day after Iran responded to the Soleimani killing by firing missiles at two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops.

Democrats said the briefing – which was delivered by Defense Secretary Mark Esper Mark EsperTrump, Democrats set for brawl on Iran war powers Overnight Defense: Iran crisis eases as Trump says Tehran ‘standing down’ | Dems unconvinced on evidence behind Soleimani strike | House sets Thursday vote on Iran war powers Democrats ‘utterly unpersuaded’ by evidence behind Soleimani strike MORE, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoPressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment Trump, Democrats set for brawl on Iran war powers Overnight Defense: Iran crisis eases as Trump says Tehran ‘standing down’ | Dems unconvinced on evidence behind Soleimani strike | House sets Thursday vote on Iran war powers MORE, CIA Director Gina Haspel Gina Cheri HaspelPence defends withholding Soleimani intel amid Lee, Paul criticism Trump, Democrats set for brawl on Iran war powers Overnight Defense: Iran crisis eases as Trump says Tehran ‘standing down’ | Dems unconvinced on evidence behind Soleimani strike | House sets Thursday vote on Iran war powers MORE and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley – offered unconvincing evidence that Soleimani was planning an imminent attack.

Ahead of the vote Thursday, Trump urged Republicans to oppose the resolution.

“Hope that all House Republicans will vote against Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s War Powers Resolution,” he tweeted Thursday morning. “Also, remember her ‘speed & rush’ in getting the Impeachment Hoax voted on & done. Well, she never sent the Articles to the Senate. Just another Democrat fraud. Presidential Harassment!”

While most Republicans fell in line, there were three defections.

Rep. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzLawmakers clash on war powers after Soleimani strike Meadows says Matt Gaetz should be part of Trump’s impeachment defense team Republicans came to the table on climate this year MORE (R-Fla.), a vocal Trump supporter, backed the resolution after Democrats agreed to his amendment to remove a line from the findings section of the measure that said “the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, as well as Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Iraqi bases, risks significant escalation in hostilities between the United States and Iran.”

“I don’t think that our country needs to get pulled into another forever Middle East war in the absence of congressional approval. I’m very pleased that my amendment stripping out any reference to Soleimani, stripping out any critique of the president was adopted, and as a result, I’m going to vote for the resolution,” Gaetz told The Hill.

“I had a very productive conversation with the president and I know that he wants to end these wars as badly as I do,” he added. “Matter of fact, he told me that he wants to end these wars even more than I do.”

Rep. Thomas Massie Thomas Harold MassieThe Hill’s Morning Report — Impeachment face-off; Dems go after Buttigieg in debate Van Drew and the lost art of constructive dissent The Hill’s Morning Report — Pelosi makes it official: Trump will be impeached MORE (R-Ky.) and Rep. Francis Rooney Laurence (Francis) Francis RooneyRepublicans came to the table on climate this year Retiring Florida Republican to vote ‘no’ on articles of impeachment Democrats set to take historic step of impeaching Trump MORE (R-Fla.) also crossed the aisle to vote in favor of the measure.

Most Republicans, though, argued the resolution was a show vote intended to undermine Trump.

“This is a meaningless vote that only sends the wrong message that the House Democrats would rather stand with the socialist base than stand against Iran,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyGOP leaders take aim at Democrats over rhetoric on Iran Election experts urge Trump, congressional leaders to end stalemate at FEC This week: House to vote on resolution limiting Trump on Iran after strike MORE (R-Calif.) said at his weekly press conference.

The Supreme Court ruled in 1983 that a separate law that said a concurrent resolution was binding was an unconstitutional “legislative veto.” But some legal analysts argue the War Powers Act “is in a unique category,” according to the Congressional Research Service.

Some Democrats, too, opposed the measure over it being a concurrent resolution.

“I refuse to play politics with questions of war and peace and therefore will not support this resolution,” centrist Rep. Max Rose Max RoseJewish advocates call for emergency security funding amid increased anti-Semitic attacks How the 31 Democrats in Trump districts voted on impeachment The Hill’s Morning Report – Vulnerable Dems are backing Trump impeachment MORE (D-N.Y.) said in a statement ahead of the vote. “Going forward, Congress must be proactive in living up to our Constitutional duties to declare war and authorize the use of military force. This resolution is not that.”

A total of eight Democrats voted against the resolution, including Reps. Ben McAdams (Utah), Anthony Brindisi (N.Y.), Joe Cunningham Joseph CunninghamThe biggest political upsets of the decade House GOP vows to use impeachment to cut into Democratic majority How the 31 Democrats in Trump districts voted on impeachment MORE (S.C.), Kendra Horn Kendra Suzanne HornThe biggest political upsets of the decade House GOP vows to use impeachment to cut into Democratic majority House votes to temporarily repeal Trump SALT deduction cap MORE (Okla.), Stephanie Murphy Stephanie MurphyBlue Dog Coalition boots Van Drew On The Money: Fed holds rates steady in end to challenging year | Powell says deal on new NAFTA could settle economic jitters | CEOs’ economic outlook drops for seventh straight quarter House panel votes to temporarily repeal SALT deduction cap MORE (Fla.), Josh Gottheimer Joshua (Josh) GottheimerThe Hill’s Morning Report – Worries about war in world capitals, Congress Targeted House Democrats push for policy wins amid impeachment uproar How the 31 Democrats in Trump districts voted on impeachment MORE (N.J.) and Elaine Luria Elaine Goodman LuriaBiden receives endorsements from three swing-district Democrats How the 31 Democrats in Trump districts voted on impeachment The Hill’s Morning Report – Vulnerable Dems are backing Trump impeachment MORE (Va.).

The House may have more votes on Iran in the coming weeks. Pelosi vowed Thursday to vote to repeal the 2002 authorization for the use of military force, which authorized the Iraq War and which the Trump administration has used as legal justification for the Soleimani strike. She has also said the House may vote on a bill to block funding for military action against Iran.

The Senate, meanwhile, is expected to move on a similar war powers resolution from Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineGraham predicts Senate will take up impeachment trial next week Trump, Democrats set for brawl on Iran war powers Paul fires back at Graham over Iran criticism: ‘He insults the Constitution’ MORE (D-Va.). His measure is a “joint resolution,” though, and so would have the force of law – but also need Trump’s signature.

“I think we would like to try to get one to the president’s desk,” Kaine said Thursday on taking up his measure instead of the House measure.

Democrats can force a vote on Kaine’s measure as soon as Tuesday in the Republican-controlled chamber. It’s unclear, though, whether the resolution can muster the simple majority needed to pass the Senate.

In June, four Republicans supported a measure that would have blocked funding for military action against Iran: Sens. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulTrump, Democrats set for brawl on Iran war powers Paul fires back at Graham over Iran criticism: ‘He insults the Constitution’ Senators introduce resolution warning that Congress has not authorized Iran war MORE (Ky.), Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeTrump, Democrats set for brawl on Iran war powers Paul fires back at Graham over Iran criticism: ‘He insults the Constitution’ Senators introduce resolution warning that Congress has not authorized Iran war MORE (Utah), Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsTrump, Democrats set for brawl on Iran war powers Progressive groups target eight GOP senators in ad campaign ahead of impeachment trial How Congress can help curb skyrocketing prescription drug prices MORE (Maine) and Jerry Moran Gerald (Jerry) MoranTrump, Democrats set for brawl on Iran war powers Impeachment trial complicates efforts to rein in Trump on Iran Lawmakers clash on war powers after Soleimani strike MORE (Kan.). Four Republicans would give the war powers resolution 51 votes, assuming all Democrats vote for it.

Paul and Lee announced Wednesday they support Kaine’s proposal after the administration’s Iran briefing, which Lee called “insulting and demeaning.”

Collins and Moran have not announced a position on the resolution. Sen. Todd Young Todd Christopher YoungLawmakers clash on war powers after Soleimani strike Congress to clash over Trump’s war powers Trump faces pivotal year with Russia on arms control MORE (R-Ind.) has also said he’s undecided on the resolution.

Another complicating factor for the Senate is the possibility of the House sending over articles of impeachment against Trump before it can take up the war powers resolution. That would likely push a vote on the war powers resolution until after the impeachment trial. Pelosi said Thursday she would send the articles “soon.”

Juliegrace Brufke and Jordain Carney contributed