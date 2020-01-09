On Wednesday Trump administration officials briefed members of Congress on the 90 Iranian attacks on US assets in the past two months and on the credible intelligence they had regarding Al Quds Leader Qassem Soleimani’s planned attack on the US Embassy in Iraq.

Following the briefing far left Rep. Jayapal accused President Trump of “recklessly” “assassinating” the world’s top terrorist Soleimani.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal: “President Trump recklessly assassinated Qasem Soleimani. He had no evidence of an imminent threat or attack.” pic.twitter.com/htYowEvXOM — The Hill (@thehill) January 8, 2020

Following Rep. Jayapal’s dishonest statements to the media Republican Rep. John Rutherford (R-FL) accused the Democrat “Squad” of being Ayatollah sympathizers.

This seems pretty fair considering the liberl outrage at Soleimani’s targeted killing.

I was in the same briefing as you, @RepJayapal, and this is absolutely false. You and your squad of Ayatollah sympathizers are spreading propaganda that divides our nation and strengthens our enemies. #Iran https://t.co/iJJfZAtOTp — Rep. John Rutherford (@RepRutherfordFL) January 8, 2020

That’s when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez jumped in and called Rep. Rutherford a racist.

How original.

I find it highly amusing that my coworkers angrily yell stuff like this and then clutch their pearls and cry when they are called out for their racism https://t.co/GrErEZOsqa — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 9, 2020

If you confront the socialist clowns you are labeled a racist.

How awful.

FOX News reported:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., suggested Thursday that a Republican colleague was racist for apparently calling her “squad” of progressive freshmen “Ayatollah sympathizers.” The exchange began after Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla., accused Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., of lying when she claimed that a classified briefing on Iran failed to show President Trump had any evidence of an imminent threat when he killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. “I was in the same briefing as you, @RepJayapal, and this is absolutely false. You and your squad of Ayatollah sympathizers are spreading propaganda that divides our nation and strengthens our enemies,” Rutherford tweeted. It’s unclear who exactly he was referring to but Ocasio-Cortez and others are frequently referred to as “the squad.” His comments came as Republicans accused Democrats of defending Iran in the wake of Soleimani’s death.

