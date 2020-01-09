During a press conference on Wednesday, far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) claimed conflict with Iran and the Trump administration is making her feel “ill” and triggering her “PTSD.”

“I feel ill a little bit because of everything that is taking place and I think every time I hear of conversations around war, I find myself being stricken with PTSD,” Omar said.

Notably, in the same presser, Omar was spotted giggling as Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) was discussing U.S. casualties from the Iraq War, The Daily Wire reported Wednesday.

“I’m very glad to say that I was part of the 132 and also the vote for Barbara Lee’s amendment, but I think that the point of that is that that is the same war that we’re dealing with today,” Rep. Jackson Lee said. “We never solved any problems with AUMF, we left four thousand plus, maybe even forty four hundred dead, and over sixty thousand who came back injured in some form and the war never ended.”

“As [Jackson] Lee spoke, Omar could be seen standing behind her laughing while talking to her Democrat colleagues,” noted The Daily Wire.

“I recall the language in AUMF, it deals with hostilities in Iraq,” Jackson Lee continued. “It doesn’t deal with an incident or a dislike or someone in a car coming in from the airport. That is the danger of not acting and I do think with our leadership, meaning the leadership CPC, that will come together around specific answers.”

The commentary from Omar, a fierce Trump critic and frequently alleged anti-Semite, sparked a reaction online.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), who served in Afghanistan as a member of the U.S. Navy Reserve, called her comments “a disgrace and offensive” to veterans.

“Rep. Ilhan Omar complained she’s ‘stricken with PTSD’ because of recent events in the Middle East,” wrote Rep. Banks. “This is a disgrace and offensive to our nation’s veterans who really do have PTSD after putting their life on the line to keep America safe.”

Omar, who fled Somalia with her family at age ten and was subsequently a refugee in Kenya, responded to Banks: “Hi Jim, I survived war as a child and deal with post-traumatic stress disorder — much like many who have served or lived through war. It’s shameful that you as a member of Congress would erase the PTSD of survivors.”

Rep. Banks followed up his post with a clip of Omar’s laughter.

“No [Ilhan Omar] — you can’t change the subject. Your words and actions at today’s press conference reveal your feelings toward our soldiers serving abroad and the video speaks for itself,” he captioned the video.

“[Ilhan Omar] claim[ing] PTSD in a direct spit in the face of those in the military who actually suffer from it. She’s an open anti-[S]emite, said ‘some people did something,’ on 9/11 and shows a general hatred for the country. There is no way she should be near the House of Reps,” remarked radio show host Joe Pagliarulo (a.k.a. “Joe Pags”).

“I have PTSD *giggles* haha dead soldiers *giggles* don’t criticize me or you’ll trigger flashbacks you monster *giggles*,” posted Human Events’ Ian Miles Cheong.

“Call the medic! [Ihan Omar] says she feels ‘ill a little bit’ with all this talk of conflict with Iran,” mocked Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “Well, I’m sure her dismissive talk of al Qaeda and 9/11 made a lot of Americans feel way more ill (and angry).”

