Erica Kasraie was born in Iran but is now an American citizen and a human rights activist.

Following the death of Qassem Soleimani Erica posted a heartfelt video on Facebook and Youtube to the American people.

Erica begged Americans not to believe the lies on mainstream media about Soleimani and Iran. She mentions the 1,600 young protesters killed by the regime in November for peacefully protesting. She describes how at 7-years-old she was forced to chant “Death to America” in her classroom.

Eric Kasraie then thanks President Trump, “I’m probably going to lose a lot of friends for saying this but thank you Mr. Trump for making a very hard decision and for having the moral courage to do something that probably a lot of world leaders wouldn’t have had.”

The video already has over 3 million views on YouTube — not counting Facebook!

