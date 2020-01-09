The Supreme Court Should Step In To Rule This Impeachment Unconstitutional

Ilhan Omar Laughs With ‘Squad’ Member While Speaker Talks About Dead Soldiers

Dark Money Has Bolstered Bernie’s Campaign From The Start

Ret. Army Lt. Col. Explains Why Iran’s Missiles Caused No Casualties

Megyn Kelly Drops ‘Bombshell’ Interview Preview With Fellow Fox News Sexual Harassment Accusers

Maggie Haberman, Ana Navarro And Shaun King Among A Massive List Of Activist Journalists Named On Covington’s Lawsuit

Chris Matthews Compares Reverence For Soleimani In Iran To Reverence For Elvis, Princess Diana In The West

Federal Prosecutors Say Epstein Surveillance Video Has Disappeared

Nancy Pelosi Thinks Killing Soleimani, A Prolific Terrorist, Is Like Killing A High-Ranking US Official

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, Who McCain Once Said Should Resign From Obama’s National Security Team, Leading War Powers Resolution In House

After GOP Congresswoman Posts A Filtered Photo Of Nancy Pelosi, WaPo Accuses Her Of Altering It

Report: Pelosi Got Idea For Holding Impeachment Articles From CNN

REPORT: Mississippi State Hires Mike Leach As Their New Football Coach

Dickie V Shines A Light On College Basketball During Iranian Missile Strikes

Elizabeth Warren Never Washes Her Face

Medication Is Destroying Careers, Ruining Marriages And Increasing Violence, Researcher Warns

Appeals Court Says Trump Can Use Military Construction Funds For Border Wall

Democratic Committee Chairman Breaks With Pelosi On Impeachment Strategy — Then Says He ‘Misspoke’

Glacier National Park Is Changing Signs Warning That Glaciers Would Be Gone By 2020. Here’s What They Say

JUDD: Trump’s Immigration Policies Are Curbing Illegal Immigration — That’s The Real Border Wall

MCCALL: CNN’s Covington Settlement Shows Danger Of Agenda-Based Reporting

Professor Says Students Who Cite Jordan Peterson Will Fail His Class

Maryland Legislator Wants To Steer Low-Income Housing To Affluent Suburban Neighborhoods

Trump Is Completely Remaking A Law Enviros Often Use To Stymie Oil Pipeline Construction

Florida Judge Blocks Release Of Jeffrey Epstein Grand Jury Files