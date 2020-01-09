The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) documented numerous new threats from Iran this week which come in response to the U.S. drone strike that killed Qassim Suleimani last week.

General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Aerospace Force, said this week, “Even if we attack every U.S. base, kill Trump, and kill his Secretary of Defense, this would not be enough to avenge the blood of Hajj Qasem (Soleimani.) The blood vengeance for Hajj Qasem should take the form of expelling America’s evil from the region. We should cleanse the region of their accursed presence.”

Hajizadeh said that it will “absolutely” happen, adding, “[Trump] cannot threaten the Iranian people, who sacrificed 300,000 martyrs. Who the hell is he to threaten us? He must order many coffins for his soldiers before making any threats.”

MEMRI reported last week that IRGC Commander-in-Chief Mohsen Rezaee, the Secretary of the Expediency Council, said, “Mr. Trump has crossed the red line. When he crossed the red line, the American soldiers… So far, the revolutionaries emphasized that Israel and Saudi Arabia must be hit, but that the Americans should be avoided. Mr. Trump has now placed U.S. soldiers in front of the sword of the region’s fighters. He did something that is very dangerous to the American military. Now, all the fighters have permission to shoot at American soldiers wherever they may see them. Mr. Trump has placed all the armed forces of America in a conflict. This is something he has not done before.

Also last week, MEMRI reported that General Mohammad Reza Naqdi, IRGC Deputy Commander for Coordination, said, “When the blood of two martyrs, an Iranian and an Iraqi – two great generals of these two peoples… When their blood mixes in such an event, you get a funeral of both peoples.”

“The ideas of these two peoples are carried on the shoulders of Iraqis and Iranians,” Naqdi continued. “This event is greater than exacting revenge by means of an attack, by hitting a certain target or carrying out some operation. These are minor things. I believe that the consequences of the blood are far greater. They create a continuous wave.’

“As a result of this event, the U.S. is not safe anywhere in the world – not only in Iran and Iraq, but in the other Islamic countries as well. America has no security anymore,” Naqdi said. “Many young people now have the motivation to attack it. Until now, they would live their lives, and pass right next to America’s nest of spies [embassy] in their country. Starting tomorrow, or even today, they will view this nest of spies differently. They will view the people who come and go there in a different way. The Americans will bring the situation to a point… The pressure America exerts on the Islamic nation will lead the peoples of the Islamic countries to pull them out of their nests of spies and their military bases… I can see that day… They will pull them out and hang them blindfolded from the trees in their cities.”

