Two top Israeli security analysts believe the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike was a significant blow to Iran’s Islamic regime.

The Algemeiner, which covers the Middle East and Israel, reported the experts believe Tehran has little appetite for direct conflict with the United States.

Avi Melamed, the president and CEO of Inside the Middle East: Intelligence Perspectives, calling the killing of Soleimani “a shock wave that ripples through the Middle East” and “significantly disrupts Iran’s goal of regional superiority.”

“The Iranian regime will neither quickly nor easily recover from or overcome the loss of Soleimani,” he said.

Meanwhile, veteran Middle East analyst Ehud Yaari wrote in a column for the Israeli news website Mako that the “most important event of the last day following Soleimani’s assassination is what did not happen: Baghdad’s Shiites did not take to the streets to participate in a funeral procession.”

Yaari said it demonstrates the weakening of Iranian influence over Iraqi Shiites, who “have gone to Baghdad’s squares for weeks to protest the government and burn [Iranian Supreme Leader Ali] Khamenei’s and Soleimani’s pictures.”

“It turns out that most Shiites in Iraq are unwilling to join Soleimani’s adulation as a fairy-tale hero and do not want to see Iraq become a battlefield between Iran and the United States,” Yaari wrote.

He noted “most Shiite militias deployed by Iran in Iraq have left the country in recent days for fear of further assassinations by the Americans.”

Yaari said Khamenei “in no way wants war.”

“He would like to drag the United States into a skirmish in the form of attrition around the presence of 5,000 American troops in Iraq, but he does not want to provoke Tomahawk missiles and the US Air Force,” he wrote. “Iran has no answer to US capabilities.”

Commenting on the Israeli experts’ analysis, Hugh Fitzgerald, writing for Jihad Watch, wrote that in “contradistinction to many others excitedly warning of a major war, these Israeli analysts know that Iran, however much it swaggers and now claims it will attack 6,236 (the number of Qur’anic verses) American targets, has no intention of directly engaging with the United States.”

Iran, he said, “has been blustering, and the bluster will continue, but nothing will come of it, save for a handful of minor attacks — e.g., an insignificant cyber attack from Hezbollah proxies in Lebanon, or the missiles lamely lobbed Tuesday night at an American base in Iraq.”

“Iran dare not do more.”

No longer acting with impunity

Melamed said the death of Soleimani “seriously undermines the assumptions and great sense of self-confidence the Iranian regime has held that it is immune to direct harm.”

Iran previously acted with impunity because it assumed “the West recoils from a military confrontation with Iran” and President Trump would not risk war during an election year.

But now, he wrote, “Iran has sustained two fierce blows by the US in just a few days.”

He said the blow to Iranian prestige “severely damages its deterrence image … while there are ongoing protests in Lebanon and Iraq. Protests which, to a large extent, are aimed at getting Iran out of those two countries.”

“Some argue that the assassination of Soleimani will increase tensions in the Middle East,” Melamed wrote. “This outlook confuses cause and effect: Tensions in the Middle East have intensified over the past decade because of the violent Iranian aggression which Soleimani spearheaded. … Killing Soleimani is not the cause of the escalation — but the result.”

Melamend said Iraq will become “the main arena” in the conflict.

He sees the possibility of “internal clashes between Iranian-backed militias and Iraqi forces who want to or have been commanded to end — or significantly reduce — Iran’s influence on Iraq.”

Iran also could make a “drastic” move, including “a missile attack on Israel from western Iraq or “direct Iranian military intervention in Iraq.”