A training academy run by veterans of the Israeli Defense Forces is reportedly offering free training sessions at synagogues in the wake of a machete rampage in Monsey, N.Y., and a wave of other anti-Semitic attacks.

The Journal News reported Pennsylvania-based Cherev Gidon — Hebrew for “sword of Gideon” — on Wednesday taught congregants in one Rockland County, N.Y., shul how to use a variety of firearms.

“You as Jews have to start defending yourselves because others are not gonna do it for you,” academy director Yonatan Stern told the New York Post.

He added the course has gotten “unprecedented demand” since the Dec. 28 machete attack on celebrants at a Hanukkah party in a Monsey rabbi’s home.

“We can’t be sheep at the slaughter,” he told about 150 Jewish men and women at one session, the Post reported. About a dozen attendees got handgun and rifle permit applications after the training.

Stern refuted concerns about the danger of taking up arms, telling the Journal: “As long as these people get proper firearms training (either from us or from other instructors) and are obeying all relevant laws, this will undoubtedly make the community much safer.”

A training video on the academy’s website said approximately 90% of its students come from New York’s Orthodox Jewish community.

Accused machete attacker Grafton Thomas has been indicted on six counts of attempted murder, as well as multiple counts of assault and burglary in the hate crime at a Monsey rabbi’s home.