Israel announced it has developed a new laser weapon designed to stop rockets, anti-tank guided missiles and other threats, The Jerusalem Post is reporting.

New laser technology “makes the security apparatus more lethal, more powerful and more advanced,” Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said.

And he added: “We will add a laser sword when dealing with threats from the north or the south.”

Defense Ministry Gen. Yaniv Rotem said the agency has been working for more than 10 years on powerful laser technology designed to stop a variety of threats.

He said a series of successful interceptions on mortar shells, drones and antitank missiles have already been carried out.

“This is a dramatic solution to rocket fire,” said Dubi Oster, head of the DDR&D Optronics Department. “We have been working on this for years. But it is challenging to get a good-quality beam to stay the size you need at the range you need.”

Oster said officials were able to take several laser beams and, with an advanced algorithm, connect them to get one strong beam that is able to eliminate the threats.

And Rotem added: “This is one system with many options – the weapon of the future.”