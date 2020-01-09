The investigative author behind the game-changing New York Times bestsellers Clinton Cash and Secret Empires is set to drop another bombshell book that sources close to the publisher say will “upend official Washington.”

As Axios reported on Thursday, Government Accountability Institute President and Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer’s forthcoming book, Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite (HarperCollins), is set to launch Tuesday, January 21.

The book’s cover features images of Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris, and Cory Booker.

According to Axios, Schweizer and his GAI team of investigators spent a year and a half researching Profiles in Corruption, which Amazon says numbers 368 pages in length. The table of contents includes individual chapters on: Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Sherrod Brown, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Eric Garcetti, and Amy Klobuchar.

Schweizer’s track record of unearthing seismic political revelations is well established. Clinton Cash, which remained on the New York Times bestseller list for 11 weeks after debuting at #2, sparked an FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation and broke the Uranium One scandal. Secret Empires, which was a New York Times #1 bestseller, uncovered how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China less than two weeks after their trip. And Throw Them All Out revealed insider trading by members of Congress and led to the passage of the bipartisan STOCK (Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge) Act.

“Washington insiders operate by a proven credo: when a Peter Schweizer book drops, duck and brace for impact,” reads the Amazon pre-sale description. “Profiles in Corruption contains tomorrow’s headlines.”