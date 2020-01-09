(CNBC) Surveillance video footage from outside the jail cell of accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein during his first reported suicide attempt in July has been inadvertently deleted, federal prosecutors revealed Thursday.

Prosecutors, in a filing in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, said the video was deleted as the result of a jailhouse computer error about the location of Epstein’s cellmate at the time Epstein tried to kill himself.

A lawyer for Epstein’s former cellmate — who since July has tried to obtain the video — called the disclosure that it no longer exists “deeply troubling.”

